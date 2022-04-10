NFL Draft Q&A: Auburn's Roger McCreary believes he should be 'first corner off the board' in 2022

Roger McCreary matched up with Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and John Metchie III in the SEC.

The former Auburn cornerback says draft buzz motivates him.

McCreary wants to provide for his family and routinely follows the advice of his mother.

Roger McCreary is a feisty defender hoping to stand out from a pack of cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL draft later this month.

McCreary, who had 10.5 tackles for a loss and 32 pass deflections at Auburn, might be undersized at 5 feet 11 inches and 190 pounds, but his desire to never back away from a challenge is what could prepare him best for the pros.

Get to know Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary with USA Today Sports+:

USA TODAY Sports+: What do you think separates you from other cornerbacks in this NFL Draft?

Roger McCreary: A lot of guys look at me and say my arms are short or my hands small, but I do not play like that at all. I feel like I’m the best man corner cover in the draft, hands down. I'm really confident about that. Later in my senior season, I became better overall, playing off the ball, having more IQ, knowing where the ball is going to go and knowing my situation. I’m a cornerback that can adjust quickly in game situations.

S+: There’s a lot of talk about you potentially being a first- or second-round pick. What does that mean to you?

RM: I like to stay level-headed. When I hear first round, I’m like 'nah, not first round.' People will be like ‘You’re first-round,’ and I’ll say ‘No' because these days a lot of players let that get to their head. So me, I like to be more focused. I don't care about the attention. I know I have things to prove. So, when I hear first round, I just say that’s just buzz. That just gives me the drive to push more because I don’t like to settle.

S+: How would you feel if you were the first cornerback taken in the draft?

RM: That's my goal. I want to be the first corner off the board. Like I said, I’m the best. So, I feel like I should be the first corner off the board. But if I’m not the first corner, I’m not going to be upside down mad about it because I know I give all I got. They got to accept me for who I am, and just know they will have a person who will come with not a lot of energy because I’m a quiet person but a person who comes with a lot of effort and shows that he wants to be there. I want to help the team right away as soon as possible.

S+: Who are receivers you feel you played really well against in college?

RM: I feel like my first good matchup was Ja’Marr Chase my sophomore year. Then it went on to DeVonta Smith and John Metchie III. There were a lot more, but they were the main three.

S+: When you see those guys performing well in the league, how does that make you feel about your potential in the NFL?

RM: When I played these people in college, I feel like I played them great. And when I see them in the NFL, I see them doing good. I'm surprised because I defended that person up, and he’s crushing it in the league. So I feel like it's all mental. I feel like the game is not really as hard as most people say it is. You just have to think mentally, it’s all about knowing the system and everything. I feel like I'm great with adapting to different systems.

S+: What is an NFL team going to get in a person and player like you?

RM: Me. I'm a quiet, chill person, who just likes to make funny jokes. I have different types of personalities. So, they will get a quiet person on and off the field. I’ll talk when I have to communicate and everything. On the field, I’m going to give it all I got. I’m going to just be grateful to be there because this is an opportunity. Like everybody doesn’t live this life. So, I'm going to remain humble and live in a moment.

S+: How does it feel knowing you’re in a position to be in the NFL? What does it mean for you and your family moving forward?

RM: It feels great to me. I'm really happy. And like, all my hard work is paying off. But in my mindset, I'm still in the process. I'm thinking low. I’m thinking I have a lot to improve. And I feel like in this situation now, my family, they're proud of me. And I'm just there to make them proud. I want to take care of my mom, my sister. I want them to do nothing in life. That’s my opportunity. I grew up watching a lot of people who live their dreams and everything. And I want to live my dream and provide for my family. That's what I'm going for.

S+: What is some advice your mom has given you during the draft process?

RM: Me and my mom are close because my dad wasn’t in my life. She played sports, a lot of sports. And I played the same set of sports so that got us together. Since I was having memories when I was young, I was always busy playing sports and my mom was always there to support me. She just tells me to always be me. Don't change yourself. Just do what you got here. And that’s what I’ve been doing my whole life, just being me.