Aaron Rodgers says only a ‘student of astrology’ would get his tattoo, is such a Sagittarius | Opinion

Robert Zeglinski

For The Win

While Aaron Rodgers is inarguably one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, no one can deny he’s probably a little on the weird side.

Just over the past month, the Green Bay Packers quarterback paid homage to Nic Cage in "Con Air." Then, he compared (albeit as a joke) Allen Lazard to Hall of Famers.

Before all of that, he got the strangest, incredibly intricate, and honestly, very confusing tattoo.

It’s that latter tattoo that Rodgers wants everyone to know is actually meaningful and very heartfelt. You see, unless you’re a devout “student of astrology” like he apparently is, you simply wouldn’t understand it:

That’s where Rodgers is wrong! As a Capricorn myself — meaning driven, loyal (and probably a little obsessive) according to Astrology Zodiac Signs — I do, indeed, know what Rodgers is trying to accomplish with his elaborate ink. Because Capricorns are “always willing to learn new skills.”

I don’t even have to deeply analyze why one lion seems angry while the other is stoic as, for some reason, an Eye of Providence overlooks both ferocious animals of the jungle. Instead, I can delve into what Rodgers (born December 2) is all about as a Saggitarius — again, per Astrology Zodiac Signs.

Let’s see what everyone’s favorite quarterback ruled under Jupiter hides under the hood. (Note: Call it a hunch, but I think this is what Rodgers means by “student of astrology.”)

Strengths: “Generous, idealistic, sense of humor.”

I don’t know about generosity, but I can’t confirm what Rodgers does in his free time. Idealistic? Sure, maybe. In a way. Sense of humor? Hmm. I guess it depends on who you ask.

Weaknesses: “Promises more than can deliver, very impatient, will say anything no matter how undiplomatic.”

Promises more than can deliver? Hoo baby. Absolutely! Very impatient? Oh, heck yes. And will say anything no matter how undiplomatic? You betcha. I mean, he’s even doing it with his short quip about how no one understands his confusing tattoo!

All this to say: You don’t have to be a student of astrology to understand Aaron Rodgers or his new tattoo. And yes, he is such a Sagittarius.

