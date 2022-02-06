Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon no longer in running for Texans head coach

Josina Anderson

USA TODAY Sports+

The Houston Texans informed Jonathan Gannon he will not be their next head coach, multiple people close to the situation told USA TODAY Sports+. Those people requested anonymity because they were not allowed to speak publicly on the matter.

The Texans also interviewed Brian Flores and Josh McCown for the open position. Whoever they hire will replace David Culley, who coached Houston to a 3-14 record this season before he was fired after just one year on the job.

Gannon, 39, is on the heels of his first season as Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator. He previously served as a defensive backs coach with the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-20.

Flores, who was fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins in January, has filed a lawsuit against the NFL alleging racist hiring practices. He told CNN he would not drop the lawsuit even if he received another head-coaching position in 2022.

Flores has also interviewed for the same position with the New Orleans Saints.

McCown, a longtime NFL quarterback, has no coaching experience but last played for the Texans in 2020.