Texans sign guard Kenyon Green, receiver John Metchie

Mark Lane

Texans Wire

The Houston Texans have added two more from their 2022 NFL draft class to the active roster.

Houston announced the signings of former Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green and Alabama receiver John Metchie.

Green, who was selected in Round 1 with the No. 15 overall pick, is expected to shore up the Texans’ interior offensive line.

Metchie, who is recovering from a torn ACL sustained last December in the 2021 SEC Championship Game, was taken by Houston with the No. 44 overall pick in Round 2.

Coach Lovie Smith acknowledged on May 13 during rookie minicamp that Metchie is not 100%, but is confident he will play for the Texans in 2022.

“For us, he is going to play this year,” said Smith. “It’s all, as much as anything, about the mental preparation, them catching up, getting in the playbook.”