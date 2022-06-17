Daily Sports Smile: Andre Johnson shares special bond with Texans rookie Derek Stingley Jr.

Coming into the NFL as a rookie would be a daunting task for anyone. But it sure helps to have a former All-Pro alongside you. That's exactly what former Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson has done for rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr.

Johnson, a seven-time Pro Bowler and the Texans' all-time leading receiver, visited his old team during OTAs this spring. He also made a special connection with Stingley Jr. as both were drafted as first-round picks.

Johnson was selected No. 3 overall during the 2003 NFL Draft. Stingley Jr. was selected with the same pick this April.

"From the first time I saw him play, he caught my eye," Johnson told the Texans official website. "I'm happy he's here and I'm sure he'll do great things for us."

Stingley's star shone bright during his true freshman year at LSU. He started all 15 games for the undefeated 2020 National Championship team. He was also teammates with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Stingley had 38 tackles and six interceptions in what would be his best college season.

While injuries limited his overall college production, the Texans still believed in his star potential.

He was drafted with LSU teammate offensive lineman Austin Deculus, Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre, Florida running back Dameon Pierce and Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker.

All have officially signed with the Texans and Johnson is excited for their potential.

"I was just telling him how their rookie class can do something special: change the organization because of what's happened here over the past couple of years," Johnson said. "It's just on them: putting in that hard work, holding each other accountable."

The Texans are currently starting fresh after two four-win seasons.

Johnson explained to Stingley how his situation was very similar. When he was drafted, Houston had also only won four games in their inaugural season.

"It's kind of like when I came here. It was the second year of the team, and it was a challenge that I took," Johnson said. "I wanted to help this organization get to the playoffs and accomplish other things. I took the challenge and we made it happen."

Stingley is recovering from a foot injury that ended his 2021 season and has been limited in offseason workouts. But the Texans have had a hiccup before, when Johnson was injured in 2011 and they rebounded the next season. Johnson had 1,598 receiving yards and the Texans won 12 games. Stingley Jr. is looking to carry the same determined spirit through his rookie year.

Johnson and Stingley Jr. have similar quiet demeanors, but the All-Pro receiver was still surprised upon meeting him.

"I think he's a little quieter than me," Johnson said. "So that was a little weird when we first met. But he seems he seems very humble and he seems to be up for the challenge."

Even right after he was drafted, Stingley had few words, but expressed his readiness to be a part of the team.

"One thing that's for certain is I will always give 100% effort," he said, "and do whatever I can to uplift my teammates."