Texans projection for 2022 season

Mark Lane

Texans Wire

The Houston Texans have posted four wins the past two seasons. That tends to happen when a team doesn’t have a first-round pick for two straight drafts and didn’t get to make their initial selection until Round 3 in 2021. Throw in the customary attrition and inadequate depth replacement by the previous regime, and it is easy to understand why Houston is stuck at four wins.

However, the Texans are expected to do worse in 2022 — even with a new coach, two first-round picks, and a second-year quarterback who was responsible for two of their wins last season through 11 starts with a worse roster.

According to Nate Davis from USA TODAY (subscriber only), Houston will finish 3-14, the worst record in the AFC. He says that even though the franchise is free from quarterback Deshaun Watson, including settling the lawsuits from his sexual misconduct cases, there's not enough star power to make an impact.

"The focus can now finally turn to football, but retread coach Lovie Smith and promising sophomore QB Davis Mills are still working with a weak hand," Davis writes.

There isn’t any position on the Texans’ roster that is teeming with depth. The Texans also don’t have a face of the franchise, not since they released defensive end J.J. Watt in the 2021 offseason. There isn’t one position that analysts can point to as upper echelon when compared to the rest of the NFL, and that is what makes Houston a trepidatious pick when looking for improvement.

Mills will have his chance to show general manager Nick Caserio he can be the solution at quarterback. In doing so, it may end up Houston has to find a different answer under center, but they will have the draft capital to do so.