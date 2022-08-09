Brevin Jordan cut out fast food to improve performance in Year 2

Mark Lane

Texans Wire

Brevin Jordan knew he needed to make sacrifices if he wanted to excel in his second NFL season.

The Houston Texans’ 2021 fifth-round selection from Miami worked on his eating habits throughout the offseason to get leaner and stronger in his quest to become a complete tight end.

The path wasn’t easy.

“I’m a fat kid honestly,” Jordan told reporters on Aug. 6 at Houston Methodist Training Center. “I’m a fat kid so give me some Cane’s, In-N-Out Burger, McDonald’s, all of it. I just had to cut it all out. I was 21 years old eating like a child. So, just being at a pro level, you can’t eat like that because you come out here and feel it.”

Jordan caught 20 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns in his nine games as a rookie, two of which he started. If the 6-3, 245-pounder is going to make progress in year two, Jordan knows he can’t continue to have the same routines.

“I didn’t gain no weight, but I definitely feel like I’ve lost body fat,” said Jordan. “We do scans and stuff all the time, just leaning out. I’ve got abs now. I’m doing something. I’ve had abs, but last time I had abs I want to say I was in seventh grade when I played basketball. Now I’ve got them a little bit. I can go to the pool and flex them a little bit.”

In addition to gaining abs, Jordan is also gaining knowledge of his position and how it relates to the overall scheme of new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.

“I would say my knowledge of the game, just being able to read coverages,” said Jordan. “My whole goal this offseason was to get bigger, faster, stronger, just be a complete tight end. That’s what I’ve been working on this whole offseason.”