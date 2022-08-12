Houston Texans QB Davis Mills has a black belt in Choi Kwang Do

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills has the heavy responsibility of ushering in a new era for the franchise. In his second NFL season, he seeks to take the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Something that could help Davis step fully into his leadership role is his experience in martial arts. Mills was a multi-sport athlete growing up, which is something he shared on the Pat McAffee Show Tuesday. In addition to football, he played basketball, baseball and received a black belt in Choi Kwang Do.

If you're not sure what that last one is, you're not alone. The show's hosts asked the 2021 third-round pick to clarify as he spelled out, "C-H-O-I."

"It's a Korean form of martial arts," Mills said, adding it consists of "a little bit of everything, self-defense, discipline."

Mills said he no longer practices Choi Kwang Do, but perhaps earning the highest rank in the martial art has a lasting impact.

History of Choi Kwang Do

Grandmaster Kwang Jo Choi created Choi Kwang Do. He studied under the father of Tae Kwan Do, General Hong Hi Choi. Kwang Jo climbed the ranks in Tae Kwan Do, but he believed his body started breaking down due to the physical demands.

He rehabilitated himself and developed Kwang Jo Choi in the late 1970s, and through the 1980s, using what he learned about anatomy and physiology. The movements of Choi Kwang Do are gentler than other martial arts and stimulate the nervous system.

Future for Mills and Texans

Mills returns to the Texans with his leading receiver, Brandin Cooks, who had 1,037 yards last season. The eight-year veteran has been impressed in training camp with how Mills' leadership is developing.

“When we get out here, he's a lot more vocal in the meeting rooms than he was his rookie year and that's what you want to see from your quarterback," Cooks said July 29. "It's your team, and we love to see that demand that he's taken."