New partnership between Houston Texans, rapper 50 Cent has 'a lot of synergies'

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is embracing his new hometown in a partnership with the Houston Texans. The NFL team shared Monday it is bringing the hip-hop mogul — who was a surprise guest for the Super Bowl 56 halftime show — on board for a multi-faceted partnership that includes two branches of Curtis Jackson's empire: Sire Spirits LLC and the G-Unity Foundation.

"He's made it a point to really get involved in the Houston community," Texans president Greg Grissom told USA TODAY Sports+, "and we got to understand a lot about his G-Unity Foundation, which really lines up well. They're working to empower and improve lives and children. Our foundation's goal is to be champions for youth. So (there's) a lot of synergies with him."

Upon moving to Houston in 2021, 50 Cent explored the city and built a connection with Texans ownership. He joined the team last year as a Luxe member through his G-Unit Film & Television, which is behind the Starz TV series "Power."

"Last season, I had the opportunity to enjoy several home games, meet Texans fans, spend time with the McNair family and share with them some of the work I've been doing within the Houston community," Jackson said in a statement. "When the opportunity to partner with the team at this level arose, I was excited to do it."

What is the partnership?

The partnership between the Texans and Sire Spirits, which is named after Jackson's youngest son , makes Branson Cognac the official cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne (French for "The King's Path") the official champagne of the team. Club-level ticketholders will be able to attend sampling events or stop by one of two themed sideline bars for a drink.

"I'm a big fan of all of it," Grissom said. "And my wife particularly loves his Rosé."

Additionally, 50 Cent's G-Unity Foundation will now sponsor the team's 50/50 jackpot. The organization equips children with life skills. Last year, it founded the G-Unity Business Lab after-school program with the Houston Independent School District to teach underprivileged high school students about entrepreneurship and money management.

Why did 50 Cent move to Houston?

50 Cent hails from the New York borough of Queens but moved to Houston in January 2021. He made his new residence public when he posted a photo in May of himself in front of the Astrodome along with the announcement of a new television series. In addition to helping at the NAACP Toy Drive and Houston’s Christmas Eve Super Feast, he attended last year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which selected Le Chemin du Roi Brut Champagne to win the Grand Reserve Champion award.

"Houston is a great place where people come from all over the world to live here," Grissom, a native of Austin, said. "What I love about it as somebody who didn't grow up here, but has been here a long time, is it's very accepting of anybody who comes into our community and very supportive of people who want to give back.

"I think his involvement and the way he's connected to the city of Houston has been evident just by his approach."

Jackson has a similar partnership with the NBA's Houston Rockets; Sire Spirits sponsors bars and a luxury suite and the G-Unity Foundation helps with community outreach efforts and events such as the Black Sports Professional Career Fair and Black History Night.

How does this affect the Texans?

The Texans are diving into a new chapter with Lovie Smith in his first year as head coach and both general manager Nick Caserio and quarterback Davis Mills in their second seasons with the team. Grissom said he is pleased with how the team is coming together, winning their first preseason game after going 4-13 in 2021.

"We're excited about the energy around the entire team, the commitment that they’ve all made, specifically led by Nick Caserio and Lovie Smith," he said. "To training camp, had a great preseason game the other night and you know, have a couple of more of those before we get started in the regular season.

"Our fans, we got a new group of players, so they're really getting to know these guys and see their personalities. And, I'm focused on making sure that we create that connection with our fans and then, hopefully, the onfield will be as exciting as we all hope."

The partnership with Jackson fits right in line with this momentum, which also includes sponsorship deals with beer brand Modelo and cryptocurrency company BitWallet.

"We're very much evolving as an organization and really looking forward on how we can challenge ourselves to be better in every which way we possibly can," Grissom said. "A relationship like with Sire and G-Unity are reflective of that."