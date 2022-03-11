Carlos Hyde to be released by Jaguars but 'looking forward to his next opportunity'

The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing running back Carlos Hyde, his agent Dan Saffron told Josina Anderson.

Hyde, 31, is a former second-round pick and signed a two-year, $4.5 million deal with the Jaguars in 2021.

"Carlos feels great," Saffron told Anderson, “and he's looking forward to his next opportunity."

Hyde appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and rushed for 253 yards and one touchdown. He ran for 1,070 yards with the Houston Texans in 2019 but his production has dropped in recent years.

Last season, Hyde was diagnosed with a season-ending concussion after the Jaguars' Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans.