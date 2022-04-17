New Jaguars WR Christian Kirk 'can do a number of different things,' offensive coordinator says

James Johnson

The Jacksonville Jaguars were a trending topic during NFL free agency after they went on a shopping spree.

The player who came away with the biggest contract was receiver Christian Kirk, who received a four-year, $72 million deal that guarantees $37 million.

The deal shook up the receiver market, but Kirk joins a Jags team where he will receive more opportunities to be a playmaker.

When appearing on "Jaguars Happy Hour" with host J.P. Shadrick this week, Jags offensive coordinator Press Taylor had nothing but praise to offer Kirk, who he sees as a versatile weapon and good decision-maker.

"Yeah, I think that's the biggest thing is the versatility," Taylor said. "We can line him up all over the formation. He can do a number of different things. He can win on the outside. He's a great decision-maker with great speed, which you don't always hear that about receivers being great decision-makers, but he really is. So you can put him in positions to be able to adjust things and be able to get on the same page with Trevor."

Taylor is right about Kirk's versatility. He lined up at various positions with Arizona and found success. According to Pro Football Focus, he took 1,707 snaps out wide compared to 1,278 reps in the slot. That should make building a playbook fun for Taylor and head coach Doug Pederson.

Ultimately, however, fans will have to wait until the regular season to see how Kirk is utilized.