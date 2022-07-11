Watch: Josh Allen, Jaguars defense work out with pass-rushing legend Robert Mathis

James Johnson

After the team bolstered the defensive line around him, Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen is going to have a lot of eyes on him this season. It will be on him to help the defense in general take a step forward.

With training camp set to take place later this month, players on the roster have been working out to make sure they are ready. That includes Allen and the defensive line, who recently conducted workouts on the beach last week. However, they’ve continued working together this week, too, but this time under pass-rushing legend Robert Mathis.

Through his Instagram account, Allen posted a video of the defense and him getting some work in with Mathis and his training company, called The Original Gridiron Gang. Alongside Allen were notables Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd and Foyesade Oluokun, to name a few, in a workout that was conducted at the Jags’ facility.

(Warning: NSFW language)

Many may remember Mathis from his days of sacking Jags quarterbacks with the Indianapolis Colts. He’s been retired since 2016 and is now helping players with fundamentals and sports performance.

As for Allen and the defense, they could be well on their way to surprising some people. The additions of Oluokun, Walker, Lloyd and Foley Fatukasi hopefully help them move closer to being a top-10 overall unit.