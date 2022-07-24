Jags sign free agent QB Kyle Sloter, release QB EJ Perry

James Johnson

Jags Wire

While the Jacksonville Jaguars roster reported for camp, their front office made a move to shake up the quarterback room a bit. That move involved the team signing free agent quarterback Kyle Sloter and releasing undrafted rookie quarterback EJ Perry.

The decision to sign Sloter comes after the Jags hosted him earlier this weekend. He clearly impressed them and now will be the fourth quarterback on the Jags’ roster alongside Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard, and Jake Luton.

Sloter spent this year playing in the United States Football League during its inaugural season with the New Orleans Breakers. He finished the season with a completion rate of 57.7% (168-of-291) for 1,798 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 picks.

Sloter is entering his sixth season in the NFL after entering it in 2017 as an undrafted player first with the Denver Broncos then with the Minnesota Vikings. While he’s never played in a regular-season game, he does have some experience in the preseason, making him a good option to bring on for training camp.

As for Perry, he signed with the Jags as an undrafted free agent after the draft out of Brown University. He was initially going to join the Philadelphia Eagles but signed with the Jags instead after they picked up another undrafted quarterback in Carson Strong.

Jags coach Doug Pederson likes to build strong quarterback rooms, and with Sloter having NFL experience and experience in the USFL, he clearly believed the Jags received an upgrade at the QB4 role. With him coming off his recent time with the USFL, he also may be able to pick things up relatively fast as the Jags’ first preseason game (against Las Vegas) is a little over a week away on Aug. 4.

Update: According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Perry suffered a hamstring injury while training this offseason.