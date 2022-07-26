Jaguars Travis Etienne Jr. poses as reporter during Trevor Lawrence press conference

Despite being drafted together in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Clemson University teammates Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne Jr. have yet to play together professionally.

While Lawrence started every regular season game for Jacksonville last season, Etienne injured his foot in preseason and has yet to see a snap in the NFL.

But with the start of training camp comes the renewal of a dynamic duo as the running back is healthy and practicing with the team.

And his sense of humor is back too.

Etienne posed as a reporter Monday during Lawrence's post-camp press conference and he asked a pressing question: "How does it feel to have Etienne in the backfield drying his gloves with your towel again?"

"I didn't miss that," Lawrence laughed. "I'm going to have to wear an extra towel 'cause he's always taking my towel."

The former Clemson quarterback also took time to share his enthusiasm to have the running back return.

"It's great to have my guy back. Been together for a while, missed him last year," Lawrence said. "Just excited to have him back. He's going to add a very explosive element to our offense. He's going to help us a lot and just get back to some winning around here."

The Jaguars finished with a 3-14 record during Lawrence's first year under center. James Robinson, an underrated free agent who was in his second year in the league, was the team's running back. He ran for 767 yards and eight touchdowns. Robinson is currently nursing an achilles injury as training camp gets underway. Lawrence contributed 334 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Lawrence and Etienne played three seasons together at Clemson and won the National Championship in 2018 — the quarterback's freshman year. Etienne ran for 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns in his four years as a Tiger while Lawrence completed his career throwing for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns.

The Jaguars are one of the first teams to take the gridiron this year when they play August 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game. The regular season kicks off September 11 against the Washington Commanders.