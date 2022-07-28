Jaguars projection for 2022 season

James Johnson

Jags Wire

It’s that time of the year when NFL record predictions are published all over the web, and USA TODAY’s Nate Davis added his to the mix on Tuesday.

In his predictions, Davis had the Jacksonville Jaguars doubling their win total from 2021 and registering a 6-11 record. That’s a total that placed third in the AFC South in his predictions, putting them only ahead of the Houston Texans, who were predicted to earn a 3-14 record.

Davis explains how the Urban Meyer year was a wash and wasn't helpful for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and is hopeful Meyer's replacement, veteran coach Doug Pederson, will get the Jags a few more wins.

Davis is right about the positive change in the atmosphere under Pederson, as that was something Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen spoke about this week. In a nutshell, Allen said that he was pleased with how Pederson communicated with his players, and many other players have come out to say the same.

Pederson is a coach who can especially help the franchise’s most important piece in Lawrence. The veteran coach was once an NFL quarterback himself and has coached other first-round quarterbacks in the past like Alex Smith and Carson Wentz.

As for the weapons added around Lawrence like receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and guard Brandon Scherff, they should help Lawrence improve, too. Additionally, the Jags will have players like Travis Etienne and James Robinson returning to the backfield, which should be enough to help the Jags double their win total or push past the six-win mark.