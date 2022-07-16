Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes participating in ESPN's 'My Wish' Series for 2022

Charles Goldman

Chiefs Wire

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is set to deliver the ultimate feel-good story on ESPN’s returning “My Wish” series this week.

Mahomes will appear in one of four features on ESPN, granting wishes to several Make-A-Wish children. ESPN, the Chiefs and Mahomes granted a wish to 12-year-old Myka Eilers of Yorba Linda, California. Eilers had two open-heart surgeries to correct the narrowing of her pulmonary artery and valve before she was even a year old. She’s faced a life-threatening illness with toughness and fearlessness.

Now, Eilers is the quarterback for her flag football team and idolizes the Chiefs’ signal-caller. During the feature, she visits Kansas City to meet her idol at Arrowhead Stadium. She has a chance to be coached by Mahomes on the field and in the film room. There is also a cameo appearance by Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, who catches a pass over Mahomes that was thrown by Eilers at the team practice facility.

This marks the 15th season of “My Wish” on ESPN and the first since a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can watch the first feature of this year’s “My Wish” series debuting on Sunday, July 17. Mahomes’ segment will air on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Tuesday, July 19, bright and early at 7:00 a.m. CT and will be available online at ESPN.com.