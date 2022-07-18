Daily Sports Smile: Patrick Mahomes sells Coors Light flashlights for charity

Patrick Mahomes is one of the most marketable athletes of this generation. Among the many companies he works with is Coors Light. But the NFL does not allow its players to directly endorse alcoholic beverages, so the brand got creative.

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted an ad on Twitter for The Coors Light. In the 60-second spot, he walks up to his refrigerator, opens the door and grabs a flashlight.

"Nothing beats the sturdy feeling of the Coors Light in your hand," the narrator said. "The Coors Light is 100% flashlight and zero percent adult beverage. It's perfect for camping trips or those warm summer nights spent with great friends."

There are several references to beer in the commercial, including Mahomes popping off the top and pouring out the contents of The Coors Light. In this case, it's batteries instead of brew.

"The Coors Light is made with high-quality steel, so it feels cold as the Rocky Mountains," the narrator adds, referencing the beer company's slogan and nod to its home in Colorado.

"It's a quality flashlight," Mahomes said after analyzing the product.

To top it all off, all proceeds went to Mahomes' foundation, 15 and the Mahomies.

Twitter loved the flashlights and even San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle responded, letting Mahomes know he thought the idea was clever.

The flashlights were for sale for $15 and were actually a mini version of the torch Mahomes shows off in the video. They sold out and they did so "quickly," according to the Pro Bowl quarterback. But don't worry, there's still a chance to get your hands on a Coors Light and a signed football on the Coors Light website through July 21.

Mahomes, who is expecting his second child with wife, Brittany, has done several other philanthropic gestures for the community and is featured on ESPN's "My Wish" series.