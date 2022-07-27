Chiefs restructure TE Travis Kelce's contract

Charles Goldman

Chiefs Wire

The Kansas City Chiefs are showing commitment to one of their star players.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team has agreed to terms with tight end Travis Kelce on a restructured contract that will pay him more money in 2022. Back in 2020, Kelce signed a four-year contract extension worth $57.25 million, which keeps him in Kansas City through 2025. Rapoport says the team will move $3 million from the back of the contract to compensate Kelce in 2022, likely in the form of a signing bonus. Kelce had roughly $49 million in base salary left to be earned over the life of the remaining four years of his contract.

Kelce, a nine-year veteran, has been present and accounted for during all voluntary offseason workouts. There has been some talk this offseason about how Kelce is paid compared to San Francisco 49er's tight end George Kittle, who is earning $15 million a year as the league's highest paid player at the position. This move doesn’t seem to add any new money, but it does ensure that Kelce will earn more of his money earlier on in his contract.

As of July, 20, the Chiefs had $13.924 million in salary cap space available. This contract amendment for Kelce likely dips into that cap space, which could limit the types of signings and trades the team could make ahead of the 2022 NFL season.