Chiefs make room on roster for Orlando Brown Jr.

Charles Goldman

Chiefs Wire

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially added LT Orlando Brown Jr. to the 90-man offseason roster.

In order to do so, Brown Jr. had to sign his franchise tag tender. The team also had to make a procedural move to create space on the roster. According to a team PR representative, the Chiefs waived UDFA OL Chris Glaser to free up a roster spot.

The undrafted free agent offensive lineman out of Virginia was one of two rookie minicamp tryouts that the team ended up signing. Just 22 years old, Glaser was one of the youngest undrafted rookies the team had added. He had experience playing both guard spots, with 44 career starts with the Cavaliers since 2017.

Brown Jr. is officially out at practice with the team on Tuesday, but he will be participating sparingly as he gets acclimated over the next few days.