Patrick Mahomes’ sidearm throw is a perfect reminder of how great he is | Opinion

Robert Zeglinski

For The Win

Because of a loaded AFC West and Tyreek Hill’s departure, many folks think the Kansas City Chiefs will fall off a bit this season.

Sustained success in the NFL is hard, so it’s definitely possible the Chiefs aren’t as great as they usually are. But I feel like many skeptics discount that one Patrick Mahomes still wears Kansas City’s red jersey. And as long as he’s playing quarterback for the Chiefs, it’s probably safe to consider them a relevant contender.

On Saturday afternoon against the Washington Commanders (+4.5), Mahomes was in such a groove that he unleashed a patented sidearm throw across his body to Justin Watson. Now, I know we’ve seen many of these moments from the superstar before, but man — it still never gets old.

Ridiculous. Just ridiculous. In case that clip doesn’t do Mahomes’ usual top-notch playmaking proper justice, check out this absolutely absurd angle of the throw.