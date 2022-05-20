4 things to know about new Chargers DL Morgan Fox

Alex Katson

Chargers Wire

The Chargers added another piece to their defensive line Wednesday, signing former Rams and Panthers lineman Morgan Fox.

Fox has played five NFL seasons since signing as an undrafted free agent with the Rams in 2016. He sat out 2018 with an ACL injury.

In 2020, Fox played under Brandon Staley, who was the Rams’ defensive coordinator and is now head coach of the Chargers. Fox had 27 tackles and six sacks that year. Last season, his lone year with the Panthers, Fox started nine games and had 34 tackles.

Here are four things to know about Morgan Fox, the newest Bolt:

Best Buds

It’s evident from their social media accounts that Fox and fellow offseason signee Sebastian Joseph-Day are close friends.

Joseph-Day — a defensive lineman who signed with the Chargers in free agency —tweeted last weekend he caught a fish thanks to Fox inviting him out for a trip. He also offered hearty congratulations on Instagram when Fox announced his engagement in April.

The former Rams teammates, current training partners and close friends can now plan hangouts in the opposing backfield as Chargers.

Former Quarterback

Like many NFL players, Fox’s football journey started by taking snaps under center. After moving from Virginia to Colorado, where he joined a team stronger at QB, Fox began to play defensive end full-time and started to get on the field more often. With only two seasons of high school experience at the position, he took an offer to head to local Division II CSU-Pueblo, where the rest of his career took off.

College Rivals

Fox will be familiar with a number of current Chargers when he steps into the building for the first time. There are the obvious ones: Joseph-Day and Staley, both of whom were members of the Rams organization in 2020, Fox’s last season in LA. But Fox will also get the chance to reminisce about college ball with running back Austin Ekeler, a former rival of his. Ekeler played collegiately at Division II Western State, which has since been renamed Western Colorado. One of their biggest in-state rivals just so happens to be the ThunderWolves of CSU-Pueblo, where Fox overlapped with Ekeler from 2013-15. Fox has the upper hand as far as gloating goes — Pueblo won all three matchups and kept Ekeler out of the end zone each time.

McGilvra Disciple

Eddy McGilvra’s brand as a pass-rush trainer has exploded in recent seasons, beginning in 2019 with Broncos fifth-round pick Justin Hollins and expanding today into an empire of mostly Rams or former Rams. John Franklin-Myers, Greg Gaines, Hollins, Joseph-Day, and Fox are all clients of McGilvra. Something is in the water at his Thousand Oaks training facility, because nearly every player McGilvra works with grows into a strong NFL contributor. Keeping Fox local to McGilvra could result in a rebound season after a disappointing 2021 in Carolina.

USA TODAY Sports+ producer Victoria Hernandez contributed to this story.