Chargers' charity golf invitational returns after two-year pandemic pause

The Los Angeles Chargers hosted their third annual Chargers Invitational Monday to benefit the Chargers Impact Fund. The event, which was put on pause during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, marked the team's first golf invitational in two years.

Current players and team legends attended the tournament at Rolling Hills Country Club. Head coach Brandon Staley, safety Derwin James, linebackers Chris Rumph and Drue Tranquil and quarterback Justin Herbert were among them.

"I think it's for a great cause," Herbert said in a press release. "The Chargers Impact Fund has done such a great job in our community, to be able to come out and help with all the great things they've done [and] especially spend some time with your teammates, it's always a good time."

Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson was also in attendance and spoke on the importance of coming together as a community.

"We don't get a chance, especially as players, to interact with the people that really support this team until we have events like this," he said. "So I think that's what today is all about, showing the love to the people that support this organization."

The guest of honor was Caleb Jones-Moreno, a young Chargers fan who has been fighting cancer. Jones-Moreno has undergone 20 chemotherapy treatments since 2019. He gave a speech to kick off the tournament and was gifted a powder blue jersey signed by Joey Bosa. The linebacker has supported Jones-Moreno on his journey for a while, including gifting him a pair of Super Bowl tickets back in 2019.

The atmosphere Monday was lighthearted for the charity event. The players greeted some special guests, a group of ducks joining the fun. Herbert waved to avian visitors waddling across the green.

And wide receiver Keenan Allen showed off his snack selection, including cookies, pineapple and Chick-Fil-A.