Daily Sports Smile: Super Bowl champion gets another ring at Tuscan-inspired wedding

Sebastian Joseph-Day added another ring to his collection last week.

The defensive lineman married his longtime girlfriend, Rachel, adding a wedding band to the Super Bowl ring he won with the Los Angeles Rams in February. Joseph-Day spent four years with the Rams before inking a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers this off season.

The wedding ceremony — held at Sunstone Winery — included an abundance of flowers, earth tones and loved ones. The couple worked for over a year with luxury event planner Lisa Lafferty to make their dream come true.

"They had a very specific vision for their Tuscan villa-inspired wedding in Santa Ynez — one that was romantic, whimsical, full of family and friends with a gorgeous backdrop and great music," Lafferty said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports+, noting that the couple "truly became great friends and natural collaborators."

The groom wore a tan jacket with black accents and black pants, while the bride wore a lace dress with a sweetheart neckline by designer Galia Lahav and paired with Jimmy Choo shoes.

The goal was to make their special day match one of Sebastian's favorite sayings, "The vibes are always immaculate."

"They truly personified this by delivering unique, heartfelt vows and engaging their wedding party in an impromptu dance party upon their introduction as husband and wife at the reception," Lafferty said.

The "vibes" included a cigar bar featuring custom wrappers, "an ultra-premium liquor bar" and more dancing that lasted through the night.

"WEDDING WAS A BANGER," Joseph-Day wrote on Twitter.

"I can’t wipe the smile off my face. Your people brought it," photographer Paul Von Rieter wrote on Instagram with a post of the wedding photos. "What transpired was a love-fueled, dance-charged, crazy rowdy, BASH beyond compare… (Pun intended)"

Joseph-Day's new Chargers teammate Morgan Fox and former teammate Michael Brockers wished the couple well.

" ... Incredibly happy for you two!" Fox commented on an Instagram post shared by the newlyweds.

"Sooo Many Blessings," Brockers, who is now on the Detroit Lions, wrote.

Sebastian and Rachel got engaged in the spring of 2020 on her birthday. He proposed again a year later because the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted his original plans. They have been dating since his playing days at Rutgers University.

Joseph-Day was a sixth-round draft pick in 2018, although he didn't play that season. He started 15 of 16 games in 2019 and, after racking up 137 tackles in his three years with the Rams, he signed with the team across the way this spring for a reported three-year, $24 million contract.