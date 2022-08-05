Charged Up: Keenan Allen makes impact on and off the field at Los Angeles Chargers camp

Training camp is an opportunity for players to make a statement and get playing time during the regular season. It's also an opportunity for them to make a name for themselves off the field.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is using the offseason to show he not only has hands, but he's got jokes, too.

Exhibit A: Allen recently made fun of behind-the-scenes footage of Russell Wilson's promo video for the Denver Broncos' new tagline, "Let's Ride." The receiver wandered around practice Monday saying, "Bolt Fam, Let's Ride."

Over and over and over again.

In case you were worried Allen was too focused on the antics and not enough on the football, he did execute a flawless stutter-step route that literally sent a coach to his knees.

Think Allen Iverson crossover, but football.

If that's not enough to convince you of Allen's worth, he also partnered with Snoop Dogg for the Long Beach legend's Snoop Special Stars Camp before training camp opened. The wide receiver led kids through football drills and encouraged them to express their personality by coming up with their own touchdown dances.

"These kids know what this means when an NFL player comes out here, takes their time to coach them up, give them that love and inspiration," Snoop Dogg said in a video posted to the Chargers' Twitter account. For those kids to smile and have fun and to know that it's alright, man, that's the best feeling in the world when you can give somebody joy."

Allen is entering his 10th NFL season with the Chargers. The five-time Pro Bowler finished the 2021 campaign with 106 receptions, 1138 yards and six touchdowns. He also collected four 100-yard games.

The Chargers are expected to contend in the vaunted AFC West. This offseason, Los Angeles revamped their defense with key additions in Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson and Kyle Van Noy among others.

With a combination of veteran experience and young talent, the Chargers are expected to be fun and exciting. Allen, entering his 10th season with the club, agrees.

"Feels good," Allen said recently. "Running around, not hurting, feeling young. I’m 30, so the game’s slowed down. Just having fun."