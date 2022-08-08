Chargers' Zion Johnson explains meaning behind his number

Gavino Borquez

Chargers Wire

When rookies arrive in the NFL, they will don a random number that’s available or a number they wore in college. For some, their number is a tribute to a player they looked up to.

That's the case for Los Angeles Chargers’ first-round pick Zion Johnson. His No. 77 pays homage to Dallas Cowboys All-Pro tackle Tyron Smith.

Johnson, a fellow offensive lineman, started playing football his junior year of high school and found clips of Smith on YouTube while teaching himself the X's and O's.

“I don’t think he got beat once,” Johnson said per ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “He was just awesome.”

The tips Johnson picked up from watching Smith have translated to his game and led him to being the Chargers' first-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Johnson wore 77 while at Boston College, where he was named a captain by his teammates and was given the Weaver-James-Corrigan Postgraduate Scholarship Award by the ACC.

At training camp, Johnson has been making a smooth transition to the NFL, where he has held his own in pass protection with his outstanding combination of power, smarts, and agility.