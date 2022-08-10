Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack create formidable duo for Chargers defense

Entering his seventh NFL season, Joey Bosa is a key part of the Los Angeles Chargers defense. And he has a fresh incentive to perform with nine-year veteran Khalil Mack on the team.

"Having a guy like that to motivate me, always being first running into every drill, I'm like, 'ok, I gotta keep up with him I guess,'" Bosa told the media Sunday after practice. "But he's the man for sure."

NEW ADDITION: J.C. Jackson finds rhythm in Chargers defense

Mack joined the Bolts this offseason in a trade with the Chicago Bears. The six-time Pro Bowler's season was cut short last year after undergoing foot surgery. Bosa said his teammate is still nursing the injury, but is making steady improvements.

"Khalil's obviously working back, getting that foot stronger," he said. "I just keep trying to tell him, he's so hard on himself as you can imagine a guy like that would be. I just keep telling him that it's gonna take time and I'm sure a few weeks into the season, he's really gonna be rolling and feeling great. We still have plenty of time until that first game comes, so just need him to be safe and keep working hard like he always does."

PRESEASON SLATE: How to watch the Chargers in action this preseason

Bosa was mic'd up for practice Tuesday and gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his process. He chatted with Mack about having to adjust his techniques and also gave advice to some of the younger players.

During a scrimmage, he got to quarterback Justin Herbert multiple times. The former Oregon QB said both Bosa and Mack make him step up his play.

"It's great competition," Herbert said Sunday. "They make us better. They're two of the best in the league and for us to be able to face those guys every day makes us better and that's what you ultimately need is to be able to compete against the best because that's who you want to play with."

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley also had high praise for his defensive duo.

"Those guys are playing well together and that's what we were looking for is to really find that style that these guys can really commit to together and find that rhythm for both of them," he said. "Every time you see them out there, you see two difference makers."

YEAR 2: Chargers HC Brandon Staley discusses key difference in second season

Staley emphasized the intentionality in preparing both stars for the full season, not necessarily practice highlight reels.

"Where they're at now is nowhere near where they're going to be and we're really trying to be purposeful in how we build both those guys up this training camp," Staley said.

Other than Mack, the Chargers also brought in Sebastian Joseph-Day, who crashed Bosa's press conference. While joking his praise of Mack was not for the former Rams player, Bosa said the Super Bowl champion "is good, too."

GOOD ENERGY: Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack developing chemistry with Chargers

With the changes to the Chargers defense, defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill echoed Staley's comments of how these practices hold extra weight.

"We all have to be connected," he said Tuesday. "That's why these practices are so important, so we can get the guys out here and get them communicated and feeling each other out because there are a lot new pieces on this defense and we know it's going to take some time."