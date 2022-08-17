Father of Chargers player shines on jumbotron: 'They gave that man more TV time than me'

SoFi Stadium is one of the premier sports venues in the United States and its top-of-the-line jumbotron was put to good use Saturday during a preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

When Chargers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko looked up from the sidelines during the game, he saw a familiar face.

"That's my dad!" he said in a video posted by the team.

His father, Vili Fehoko, danced enthusiastically, shimmying and beating his chest. He even threw in a kick for good measure.

Breiden was stunned, "That man wild, bro."

His teammates laughed with the younger Fehoko as he continued to watch his dad perform for the crowd of 68,000.

"They gave that man more TV time than me," he joked to fellow lineman Christian Covington.

The big-screen performance is nothing new for the Fehoko family.

LSU and Texas Tech fans watched Vili perform Haka, a traditional Māori dance before his son's college games. He was an entertainer at the Polynesian Cultural Center and a mascot for the University of Hawaii. Vili was also a former football player and friend of former NFL player Junior Seau.

Breiden, who performed with his father during Warriors halftime shows, is grateful for Vili introducing him to the sport.

"It was so awesome seeing him, because I got introduced to football at a young age, but now I got to see football at a higher, collegiate level," he said to the Chargers' official website in 2020. "Having my dad take on that role as a mascot and us always being around the University of Hawaii football team and the facility and guys there, it was awesome.

"Looking back, my dad really didn't take that on for him. I think he took it on for us as kids to introduce us that playing college football was cool and making it to the NFL would be cool."

Fehoko is entering his third season with the Chargers after joining the team in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He played in eight games for the Bolts last season and had 13 tackles.