Odell Beckham Jr. teases fans with cryptic comment on Rams' Instagram post

Odell Beckham Jr. has made his desire to return to the Rams very obvious, and the team has reciprocated that interest by publicly saying they want him back in Los Angeles. Yet, here we are two-plus months into free agency still waiting for the Rams to re-sign Beckham.

On Tuesday, Beckham left a comment on the Rams’ Instagram post that once again hints at a possible return for 2022. Here’s a look at the post and Beckham’s comment, potentially suggesting he wants to go back-to-back with the Rams after winning a ring last season.

Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, which is going to sideline him for some time – possibly even for half the 2022 season. Had he not gotten hurt, the Rams might’ve already re-signed him. Or at the very least, he likely would’ve landed somewhere by now.

The Rams have about $5.3 million in cap space and still want to extend both Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, so they’ll need to clear some room if they’re also going to bring back Beckham.