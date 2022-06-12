Are the Rams quietly moving away from their Bone uniforms?

Cameron DaSilva

The Los Angeles Rams underwent a complete rebranding before the 2020 season, introducing new uniforms, colors and logos. For the most part, the reviews were mixed. Some fans loved the new look, while others despised it.

One of the most polarizing aspects of the rebrand was the inclusion of a weird, off-white uniform combination called “Bone.” That was one of the Rams’ primary uniforms for the last two years, mixing and matching jersey and pant colors in search of the best combo.

But heading into the 2022 season, it seems the Rams are quietly moving away from the Bone color altogether. They’ve been sharing videos and photos from Media Day, and not a single player was wearing a Bone jersey or pants. Everything was either royal or the “modern throwbacks,” which were introduced last year.

It’s something that Rich Hammond of The Athletic pointed out on Twitter recently, and he’s not far off.

Just take a look at some tweets shared by the team and you’ll see a trend.

It’s surely no coincidence that every promotional piece of content the team has shared is devoid of any Bone uniforms. So what does this all mean? They’re not just going to get rid of the jerseys completely, but it’s possible they’re going to use the modern throwbacks and royal blue jerseys as their two primary uniforms and relegate the Bone look to an alternate set.

The question is whether the NFL will allow the Rams to make that switch. The league has loosened its uniform rules in recent years, and it even let the Rams wear their throwbacks in the Super Bowl – despite that being categorized as an alternate uniform.

If the NFL does let the Rams wear their modern throwbacks more often, it’ll be a win for everyone. It sure seems like the team wants that to be the case in 2022.