Cooper Kupp had been ghosting Peyton Manning for over 4 years

Cooper Kupp scored two touchdowns, including the game winner in the final minutes, in Super Bowl 56 last February at Sofi Stadium. Those huge plays not only helped lead the Rams to a championship, but it also earned Kupp Super Bowl MVP honors.

All of that makes this story that he told me recently even better and gave us even more proof that professional athletes are just like us.

This has to do with Kupp ghosting Peyton Manning for years before finally figuring out the texts he was getting were from one of the greatest QB's to ever play the game.

What was it like when he figured that out?

“Immediately my heart sank,” he said. “Oh my goodness, I had been ghosting Peyton. It was a tough moment. A tough day in the Kupp household.”

Watch our conversation above.