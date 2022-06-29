Odell Beckham Jr. commissioned painting commemorating success after leaving Cleveland Browns

Christian D'Andrea

For The Win

Odell Beckham Jr. commissioned a painting to commemorate his successful 2021, according to the artist, Charlie Failure, on Instagram. It is of Odell Beckham Jr., and also Odell Beckham Jr.

To celebrate leaving a dysfunctional situation with the Cleveland Browns and the Super Bowl 56 victory that followed, Beckham ordered a piece of art that’s nothing less than an inspirational tale. At the bottom is Beckham in his Browns uniform, knocked to the turf. Standing above him is a beacon of hope offering a hand and a path back to prosperity — Los Angeles Ram Beckham wearing a Super Bowl ring.

There are also comets soaring through the background. One of the soaring objects makes an “F-."

Beckham is currently a free agent. He is rehabilitating a torn ACL which took him out of Super Bowl 56 after a pair of catches for 52 yards. Prior to LA, Beckham spent two injury-interrupted seasons with the Browns before his abrupt exit last season. He recorded 551 yards and three touchdowns across 13 games.