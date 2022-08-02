Van Jefferson out a few weeks after knee surgery

Cameron DaSilva

The Los Angeles Rams will be without Van Jefferson for the next few weeks of camp and practice. After seeing a specialist on Monday, Jefferson will undergo minor knee surgery on Tuesday, Sean McVay told reporters.

McVay said Jefferson suffered a “little knee tweak” and will miss a few weeks. With just over a month to go until the season opener, his status for Week 1 is up in the air, too.

Overall, McVay said this is “positive news” on Jefferson. However, this will be the second knee procedure of the offseason for the wideout after having surgery to clean up a previous injury this spring.

Naturally, McVay not-so-subtly mentioned Odell Beckham Jr. as a potential replacement, even though Beckham is expected to miss several games due to his own knee injury. Beckham remains a free agent but there’s mutual interest from both parties about a return.