Rams still in contact with Odell Beckham Jr. but other contenders also interested

Cameron DaSilva

Rams Wire

The best free agent left on the market is also a player who helped the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI in February. Odell Beckham Jr. remains available, solely because he’s recovering from a torn ACL suffered in that win over the Bengals six months ago.

The Rams are still interested in the receiver, and Beckham has indicated he wants to return to Los Angeles, too. But the Rams aren’t the only ones pursuing Beckham, nor is anything imminent, according to Ian Rapoport.

“Obviously, he has continued to receive interest from several teams – contending teams,” he said. “I know the Bucs had some interest before they ended up signing Julio Jones. I would imagine teams that were interested previously – the Green Bay Packers still need a receiver, I would expect them to be interested. Of course, the Los Angeles Rams, his old team who have the head coach Sean McVay whose wedding he crashed, still have maintained interest.”

Beckham will be on a team at some point in 2022. He’s too good not to sign somewhere, even after tearing his ACL. The question is when Beckham will sign. Rapoport speculated that maybe Beckham will wait until the season begins, possibly even into October or November, to sign with a team that may need receiver help.

“The strategy here is going to be fascinating to watch. I don’t get the sense that anything is imminent,” Rapoport said.

In other words, the waiting game continues.