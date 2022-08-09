Rams will sell NFTs of Super Bowl rings in partnership with Dapper Labs

Cameron DaSilva

Rams Wire

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to get your hands on a Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl ring, there’s some good news: Fans will have the opportunity to buy one for as little as $9.

The catch is that the ring will be a virtual version of the ones the Rams received recently for winning Super Bowl LVI – specifically, an NFT version.

On Tuesday, the Rams announced their partnership with Dapper Labs, which created the NFT marketplace, NFL ALL DAY. It’s the first season-long partnership between Dapper Labs and an NFL team, so the Rams are truly the first to dive into this space head-first.

“We are thrilled to team up with Dapper Labs to give Rams fans an opportunity to be part of history and celebrate our Super Bowl championship in an unprecedented way,” Rams chief commercial officer Jen Prince said in a statement.

At 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 11, limited-edition NFTs of the Rams’ Super Bowl rings will be available for purchase on NFL ALL DAY, and they will range from $9 to $699. The $9 edition is called the Starter Ring and there will be 5,000 available. The All-Star Rings will be $59 each, with 1,000 of those available. The Hall of Fame Rings are $699 each and only be 500 of those will be sold.

The digital rings feature the same design as that given to the players, coaches and personnel. Fans can get in line now for a chance to purchase the mementos at Rams.NflAllDay.com.

The rings are just the first set of collectibles available, with more going up for sale throughout the year. There will also be NFTs of fans’ favorite play of the month during the season.