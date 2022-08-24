Watch: Rams WR Tutu Atwell burns Bengals defense with deep over-the-shoulder catch

Cameron DaSilva

The Tutu Atwell hype train rolled into Cincinnati this week and continued to pick up steam as the season approaches. Atwell, the Los Angeles Rams’ second-year receiver, has had a fantastic summer in practice, routinely making big plays on offense.

During Wednesday’s joint practice with the Bengals, the first of two sessions in Cincinnati, Atwell showed last year’s AFC champions the speed he possesses. The Rams shared a clip of Matthew Stafford throwing a pass deep to Atwell, who got behind the defense and made a terrific over-the-shoulder grab for a big gain.

Here’s another angle of the catch from the sideline. It’s impressive to see Atwell track the ball and haul it in, a big improvement from last year.