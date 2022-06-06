Raiders to work out PK Tristan Vizcain

Marcus Mosher

Raiders Wire

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best kickers in the NFL in Daniel Carlson. He made several game-winning field goals in 2021 and his final kick of the regular season allowed the Raiders to reach the playoffs for the first time in several years.

But with training camp just over a month away, the Raiders are searching for some additional help at kicker. They don’t want to overwork Carlson and it’s never a bad idea to have other options in case of an injury.

That is why the Raiders are scheduled to work out Tristan Vizcaino on Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. He last spent time with the Chargers, making six of seven field goals.

Vizcaino is looking for a spot where he can prove himself during camp and the preseason. He’s not going to beat out Carlson, but he could make another roster in 2022 as the Raiders might not even allow their stud kicker to play in the preseason.

Vizcaino has played with the Bengals, 49ers and the Chargers since entering the NFL in 2019. He’s made 90 percent of his kicks but has not attempted a field goal beyond 50 yards. He’s a career 70.6 on extra points after missing five of 15 attempts last season.