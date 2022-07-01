Davante Adams wanted Kevin Durant in a Raiders uniform. Twitter made it a reality (sort of)

Levi Damien

The last couple of days in the sports world have been dominated with news of a future move by USC and UCLA from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant requesting a trade.

The latter caught the attention of new Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

Durant, an All-Star forward who won two NBA titles as a member of the Golden State Warriors, surely has a great many Raiders fans who once rooted for him. The Raiders, like the Warriors now, once played in the Bay Area.

Adams himself asked for a trade this offseason. Upon the news of Durant’s request, Adams took to Twitter with a request to have Durant photoshopped alongside himself and teammates Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow.

Twitter delivered.

This would be a superteam if it were the NBA — not unlike the one Durant was with when claimed back-to-back NBA Finals MVP awards playing alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

As it happens, the latter three are still members of the Warriors and just hoisted the trophy for a fourth time, beating a Celtics team that swept the Nets in the first round of the playoffs.

In the NFL, however, it usually takes more than three or four superstars to win a championship. Though it’s still possible providing one of those superstars is the quarterback.