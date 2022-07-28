Raiders projection for 2022 season

Marcus Mosher

With all 32 teams reporting to training camp on Tuesday, the NFL is officially back. Preseason football is just around the corner and the Las Vegas Raiders put on the pads for the first time Wednesday.

There is a lot of excitement building in Las Vegas, but are the Raiders going to be one of the seven teams to make the playoffs again this year? And what type of record should we expect from them this season?

In a recent article on USA TODAY, Nate Davis predicted every team’s record going into the 2022 season. He predicted the Raiders would finish the season at 9-8, narrowly missing the playoffs. He has the Raiders finishing behind the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card race.

He cites the reunion of quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Davante Adams as a reason for the Raiders' successes, but also struggles, considering the duo hasn't played together in nearly 10 years. Davis says the Raiders aren't necessarily a bad team, even with questions at defense, they will just need time.

Considering how strong the entire AFC is this year, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see the Raiders be a better team on the field but have a worse win-loss record. Their division is going to be one of the best in NFL history as all four quarterbacks in the division have made the Pro Bowl in recent years.

The Raiders are going to be competitive during the 2022 season. That much is for sure. But can they make it back to the playoffs in the first season under head coach Josh McDaniels? That is going to be a tall task.