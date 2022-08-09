Raiders TE Darren Waller missed practice again on Monday

Marcus Mosher

Darren Waller is one of the most important players on the roster for the Las Vegas Raiders. The tight end went to his first Pro Bowl in 2020 with more than 1,100 yards of offense.

Last season, Waller was banged up with knee and back injuries, which caused his production to drop. He missed several games near the end of the season and didn’t quite look the same when he returned.

According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, Waller missed practice again on Monday, which means he hasn’t practiced at all this month. Here is what Reed had to say about Waller’s absence:

“He hasn’t practiced since July 30 — with the exhibition game and off days, that’s only three missed practices so far — but (head coach Josh) McDaniels hasn’t been willing to give specifics on his absence or any of the other players who have missed practice.”

"Everybody's making progress," McDaniels said Monday, addressing a question about Waller and Chandler Jones, who both missed a few practices and didn't travel the Hall of Fame Game. Jones returned to practice on Monday. "They're all working really hard. There's a handful of them that are just continuing to grind away in the training room and rehab. They'll be out there as soon as they're ready to go and hopefully that will be sooner rather than later."

The Raiders aren’t expected to play any of their key starters again in the preseason game this week, so don’t look for Waller to see the field on Sunday. But if he fails to practice at all this week, he would have missed two full weeks of reps.