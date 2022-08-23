Daily Sports Smile: Revisiting Derek Carr's cringeworthy music video from 2017

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will face fierce competition in the AFC West with each of his opponents boasting a Pro Bowl quarterback with something to prove.

But there's competition off the field, too, as both Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes have been making people laugh with their "Let's Ride" mantra and Coors Light commercial, respectively. (We're still waiting on a young Justin Herbert to not be so camera shy, but at least he's got jokes.)

Carr is able to say he did it first, though.

In 2017, when the Raiders were still in Oakland, the Fresno State alum showed there's much more to him than throwing the football. He performed in a music video commercial for Educational Employees Credit Union that is nothing short of excellent.

The nearly two-minute spot has Carr singing a song called "A Bank I Can Trust" with a groovy bass line and all sorts of vocal ranges. He peers through trees in a jungle scene and twirls along with backup dancers, all while wearing a brilliant fringed jacket.

The song is actually pretty catchy as the quarterback lists things he's done "at a great rate" and the hook chants the company's initials "E-E-C-U."

Yes, Derek, we see you.

This season, Carr has a new head coach in Josh McDaniels and is joined by his former college teammate, Davante Adams, who is regarded as one of the top receivers in the league. The Raiders finished 10-7 last year and lost in the wild-card round to the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. It was their first trip to the playoffs since 2016.