Las Vegas Raiders release collaboration with streetwear brand Born X Raised

The Las Vegas Raiders might be settling into their new home in Sin City, but they're also assuring fans they haven't forgotten their past. The team released a capsule collection with Los Angeles-based streetwear company Born X Raised last week that commemorates the chapters of the franchise.

New Era, the Raiders' on-field headwear partner, worked with Born X Raised previously on projects with other teams and served as the catalyst for this partnership. Born X Raised's collaborations with the Los Angeles Rams and MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers have given them a reputation of credibility and excellence.

"Connecting our history as an organization with the popularity of the Born X Raised West Coast streetwear aesthetic was a natural fit," Cristina McAloon, Senior Buying Manager for the Raider Image, told USA TODAY Sports+ in an email.

The collaboration celebrates the complete history of the Raiders, going from Los Angeles to Oakland and now to Nevada with the tagline "Once a Raider, Always a Raider."

The clothing collection features hoodies, t-shirts and caps with black and white bases, the Raiders logo, the Super Bowl logos from the franchise's three championships and "Raiders Nation" in Born X Raised's signature Old English font.

MORE:Dana White claims Jon Gruden nixed deal to bring Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski to Raiders

"This collection pays homage to Raider Nation, our incredibly loyal fanbase — but it’s about more than just t-shirts, caps, and hoods," McAloon said. "Born X Raised resonates with the community and has a sense of authenticity and pride that comes with their designs.

"The Raiders are very similar in that sense, as our family is what matters most. So, when you flip the Born X Raised logo to Raider Nation, incorporate our Super Bowl championships, and represent the line in team colors — we are now celebrating two brands while highlighting the people who got us here, in an elevated way."

Prices ranged from $50 for a snapback hat to $130 for a hoodie. Fans waited in line outside of the team store before it opened and several items sold out within hours of the collection's online release.

"We couldn’t be happier with the response so far," McAloon said.

The Raiders start the regular season Sept. 11 in an AFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.