Dolphins projection for 2022 season

Mike Masala

After finishing their 2021 campaign with a winning record, the Miami Dolphins opted to fire head coach Brian Flores and replace him with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

With the arrival of a new coach, plenty of money to spend and a collection of draft picks, the Dolphins went out and made some big splashes this offseason, signing left tackle Terron Armstead and trading for/extending wide receiver Tyreek Hill chief among them.

An offensive-minded head coach and an improved offensive line and group of weapons for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should be enough to bring Miami to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

However, on Tuesday, USA TODAY’s Nate Davis released his record projections for all 32 teams in the NFL for the 2022 season (subscription required), and he had the Dolphins finishing with a 9-8 record – the third season in a row that they’ve secured at least nine wins.

Davis said that Hill and Armstead's additions will help the team, but the burden falls to quarterback Tagovailoa, who has been shuffled around between offensive coordinators and needs to find consistency. Strength of schedule will test the Dolphins tremendously.

While Davis’ projection may be lower than most Dolphins fans would hope for, his reasoning is solid. The questions surrounding Tagovailoa and McDaniel are legitimate. Until we see them actually prove their worth in Miami, there will be those that are skeptical, and rightfully so.

Speaking on the schedule, it’s more difficult this year than last year, and that’s fairly obvious. With the AFC improving this offseason and continuing to add talented quarterbacks, the conference and the division will continue to be tough battles for this team.