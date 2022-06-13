Dalvin Cook explains what will happen when facing brother, James Cook

Jordy McElroy

It’s like Christmas Eve every time a new NFL schedule comes out. There’s that bubbling excitement for players with the season rapidly approaching. It’s a moment for them to scan through the list of games and pick out the ones they’re most looking forward to playing.

For Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, it shouldn’t come as any shock that one of the games that stands out to him the most is the Week 10 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

That will be the one game on the schedule where he’ll be sharing the field with his younger brother, running back James Cook, who was taken by the Bills out of Georgia with the No. 63 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

“If he scores, I’m going to be happy in my head, but you ain’t going to see no emotion from me. I’m trying to win,” Dalvin said in an interview on Vikings Circle. “When it all comes back to it, once we get home, once we get offseason or whatever it’s going to happen, we gotta to answer the bell to each other and we gotta have them bragging rights when we get back home in the household. And, you know, Big Cook trying to have them bragging rights.”

The ultra-talented brothers dreamt of sharing the NFL stage together one day. It’s crazy to think that dream will be realized the very first year they’re in the league together.

Granted, James might have to fight for snaps behind Devin Singletary in Buffalo. So he may not be on the field as much as Dalvin is for Minnesota when the two teams go head-to-head.

But you can bet your bottom dollar the younger Cook will be playing for bragging rights as well. Outplaying his older brother as a rookie would create the sort of trash talk that could last a lifetime.