Vikings fan-favorite rookie Akayleb Evans dyes hair purple

Jordy McElroy

Vikings Wire

No one has embraced being an NFL rookie more than Minnesota Vikings fourth-round draft pick Akayleb Evans.

The former University of Missouri cornerback is quickly becoming a fan favorite through his willingness to interact with Vikings’ diehards on social media.

If he isn’t entertaining fans with the daily escapades of his pet rabbit, Benji, he’s handing out challenges like the one he recently did to grow his social media following. Vikings fans were given the challenge of helping the rookie defensive back get to 20,000 followers on Twitter. If Evans reached that goal, he agreed to dye his hair purple.

It’s a good thing to see he’s a man of his word.

MORE:Vikings CB Akayleb Evans reveals childhood favorite now a teammate

Evans’ Twitter following has soared past 20,000 followers and counting.

It’ll grow even more if he manages to get on the football field in his rookie season. Most of the talk surrounding the starting cornerback job across from Patrick Peterson has been about veteran Cameron Dantzler and rookie second-round draft pick Andrew Booth Jr.

And yet, after multiple strong spring practices, Evans has a legitimate outside shot to swoop right in and take the job.

Never sleep on the guy with the purple hair.