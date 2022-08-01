Irv Smith Jr. leaves practice early with 'possible injury'

Jordy McElroy

It’s only the first day of padded training camp practices, and Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. already has fans holding their breath.

Per the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson, Smith left the practice field early on Monday with a “possible injury,” but it was noted that it didn’t necessarily appear to be anything serious.

Smith returned to the field shortly after, but was not wearing a helmet.

The 23-year-old is playing in a contract year after missing all of 2021 with a meniscus injury.

In his two seasons with the Vikings, he has 66 receptions for 676 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Vikings kick off preseason against the Las Vegas Raiders on August 14th and open the regular season on September 11 hosting the Green Bay Packers.