Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. underwent thumb surgery

Jordy McElroy

Vikings Wire

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. underwent thumb surgery on Tuesday, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell.

It’s a devastating blow for the 23-year-old standout, who missed all of the 2021 season with a torn meniscus. The good news is the team is hopeful that he’ll be ready to return, barring any setbacks, in time for the season-opener against the Green Bay Packers.

There were concerns of an injury when Smith left practice early on Monday with a trainer. He later returned to the field but remained on the sidelines without his helmet.

The Vikings don’t have many options behind Smith as far as receiving tight ends are concerned. Johnny Mundt would likely be the next man up, despite only catching 10 passes for 93 yards in the five years he’s been in the league.

Minnesota likely had an opportunity to sign Kyle Rudolph, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat them to the punch. Don’t be surprised to see the team move in on another veteran player at some point.

But for now, fans hold their breath in hopes that Smith will be better in time for the season-opener.