Patrick Peterson recalls crazy childhood prediction by Justin Jefferson

It was nearly 12 years ago that Patrick Peterson was throwing passes to an 11-year-old kid in the parking lot of LSU’s Tiger Stadium, never knowing that kid would grow up one day to become his NFL teammate.

That kid was Minnesota Vikings All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson.

The big dreams have been apparent since day one for Jefferson, who made a prediction to Peterson during their throwing sessions.

“I remember him telling me all the time, he’s going to make these same catches that he was making in the parking lot at (LSU’s) Tiger Stadium," Peterson said to the media Sunday, "that he did.”

The 8-time Pro Bowler had high praise as he's had a front row seat of the rising star's journey.

"He's up there already, it's not many weaknesses in his game," he said. "Just excited to see, just honored to see where he was when he was 11 years old when I first met him to where he is now."

Jefferson grew up to become an LSU Tiger just like the veteran defensive back, and he did everything he told Peterson he was going to do in that parking lot.

He went on to become a Second-team All-SEC receiver, a national champion and the No. 22 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft. And now, he’s one of the best receivers in the league.

It’s crazy to think both Peterson and Jefferson could be on the trajectory towards Hall of Fame careers. The fact that a chance meeting would put the two of them in that LSU parking lot at that particular time is legendary.