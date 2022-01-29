Remembering Deflategate: What really happened? Did Tom Brady cheat with New England Patriots?

Is Tom Brady a legend or a cheater? Or both?

Brady spent 20 of his 22 NFL seasons as quarterback of the New England Patriots and won six of his seven Super Bowls in Foxborough. Now, after two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he plans to retire at the age of 44.

Patriots fans rode through ups and downs with Brady for two decades, but perhaps no trial was greater than the Deflategate scandal of 2014 — an exhaustive investigation into accusations of illegally deflating footballs that dominated local and national sports media for the better part of two years.

Now seven years removed from the genesis of the scandal, what really happened and how did the investigation affect Brady's legacy?

What is Deflategate?

Deflategate was the term used to refer to the scandal and the corresponding investigation into allegations Brady and the Patriots broke NFL rules by deflating footballs during the 2014 AFC title game against the Indianapolis Colts.

A game-used ball was tested at halftime — an unprecedented occurrence at the time — and a years-long investigation and legal battle ensued. A new NFL ordinance has since been adopted that games can be randomly selected to have footballs removed at halftime and analyzed.

NFL footballs are required to be inflated to between 12.5 and 13.5 pounds per square inch (PSI). Dean Blandino, the NFL's officiating vice president, said in 2015 the NFL did not log the pregame measurements of footballs, so there is no official record. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported 11 of the 12 footballs used in the first half were determined by officials to be under the minimum PSI at halftime, with one coming in two PSI under and the rest just "a few ticks" under.

Various explanations were debated at the time, including physics theories that explain how temperature and other conditions effect pressure.

But a 253-page report from the league found the Patriots at fault. Brady was alleged to be "at least generally aware" of a plot to deflate the footballs. He was eventually suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season, while the team was handed a $1 million fine and lost two draft picks.

Brady repeatedly denied all accusations.

"I didn't alter the balls in any way," he said in 2015.

Who was involved?

That same report said former Patriots equipment managers Jim McNally and John Jastremski were involved in an intentional scheme to deflate footballs and that it was "more probable than not" they were integral to the plot.

The report illustrated a period of 1 minute, 40 seconds when McNally took approved footballs into the bathroom before the 2014 AFC title game as the alleged time and location of the deflation. McNally's time spent in the bathroom "was a sufficient period to deflate thirteen footballs using a needle," the report said, citing an accompanying study from the engineering and scientific consulting firm Exponent.

McNally later said he regularly took footballs into the bathroom before games, but the report did not find those claims plausible.

In a series of text messages detailed in the report, McNally at one point refers to himself as "the deflator" in a text to Jastremski in May 2014.

Attorney Ted Wells, who was hired by the NFL and authored the report, said in a May 2015 conference call with reporters "no one can ignore the implications of that text message" and called it "direct evidence" and "inculpatory."

McNally and Jastremski denied any wrongdoing during interviews with Wells and categorized the questionable text messages as attempts at humor given the enormous media coverage given to Deflategate.

Brady was also implicated due to multiple phone conversations between him and Jastremski, although the context of those calls remains unknown.

Did Brady cheat?

Other than circumstantial evidence, there is no direct line connecting Brady to an implicit act against NFL rules. However, Brady did destroy his cell phone prior to it being used in the investigation. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called Brady's act a willful obstruction of evidence.

Brady said he regularly gives old phones to assistants for destruction, a claim he made under oath in June 2015. Wells followed that up with testimony saying Brady acted as if he were "hiding something and may be guilty."

In 2006, Brady and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning argued for a rule change that eventually allowed road teams to bring their own footballs. At the time, only home teams were permitted to supply game-used footballs.

The rule change also allowed quarterbacks to be pickier about the footballs they use — including and not limited to washing them and throwing them in the dryer.

"We had a little petition going around ... and got 20 quarterbacks to sign the petition," Manning said at the time. "We tracked Steve (McNair) down in Mississippi. Everybody faxed their petition back pretty much the next day. It was pretty much a no-brainer on trying to get that changed because it just makes sense.

"Nobody wants to see a receiver wide open and the ball two-hopped to him because the ball is slick."

Not everyone agreed, however.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice said the Patriots had an "edge" against the Colts in the 2014 AFC title game.

"I’m going to be point-blank. I feel like it’s cheating,” Rice said on the Jim Rome Show in 2015. "Because you have an edge up on your opponent, and it's unfortunate that it happened. I’m not saying the outcome of the game would have been different or anything like that, because they got beat 45-7, but they still had an edge."

Brady served his four-game suspension and returned to the Patriots prior to their Week 5 matchup. The Patriots won Super LI a few months later with Brady named MVP of the game.

It's also impossible to identify what, if any, advantage was gained as a result of the alleged deflated footballs.

New Englanders certainly won't forget Deflategate anytime soon. It's just one of many memories Patriots fans will reckon with during Brady's snowy retirement weekend.

Lorenzo Reyes contributed to this story.