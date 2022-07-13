Daily Sports Smile: Patriots RB James White trades reading defenses for children's books

New England Patriots running back James White is used to reading opposing defenses, but he'll be doing a different kind of reading this week.

The veteran will share stories with children Wednesday morning at the Patriots Hall of Fame to promote the Read Between the Lines program, an annual event incentivizing students to continue learning year-round.

According to the release, Read Between the Lines participants complete reading logs and challenges to earn points and monthly prizes from July to February.

The participants with the most points are invited to a special event at the end of the season. Last year’s participants read more than 200,000 minutes and an exclusive group was invited to a private celebration with Patriots cheerleaders, the release said.

White, 30, has played eight seasons with the Patriots and won three Super Bowls with the team. He set a Super Bowl record for points and receptions during the Patriots' Super Bowl LI win over the Falcons, scoring the winning touchdown in overtime.

The Patriots report to training camp July 26 and are scheduled to hold their first open camp session July 27. It will be the Patriots' 63rd training camp and 20th in a row at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.