Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton enjoys working with Patriots legend during training camp

New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton has been practicing with a Patriots wide-receiving legend.

Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown, the team’s receivers coach, has been working with the rookie during training camp. Thornton was 7 years old when Brown played his final snap with the Patriots. Now, the rookie wideout is looking to learn from Brown as he tries to leave his own mark on the New England offense.

The former Baylor standout has been watching Brown’s film. Brown had a tenacious, rugged style of play — and one aspect of Brown’s game stood out to Thornton.

“His motivation,” Thornton said, via NESN’s Dakota Randall. “Getting coached up by him, then you can go into him and see the film. He used to put fear in guys’ hearts out there — and he tells us every day, he reminds us.

“He’s a dog. He’s a dog. Probably the only person I know that played the wideout position, the Star (defensive) position, and going on defense and going to block punts — that’s a true definition of a dog.”

Brown had decent statistics as a defender in addition to his reputation for being a stout receiver. For example, Brown had three interceptions in 2004, finishing one pick behind Eugene Wilson for the team lead that season.

Thornton won’t probably have the defensive prowess that Brown showed during part of his career. However, Brown’s motivation and body of work as a receiver are things that Thornton can try to emulate.

